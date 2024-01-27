Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $106.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

ESAB stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.34. 120,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,634. ESAB has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $42,819.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $483,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $1,154,481. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,119,000 after buying an additional 119,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

