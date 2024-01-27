Stifel Nicolaus Boosts W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Price Target to $7.90

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.60 to $7.90 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE WTI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,617. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $477.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

W&T Offshore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 83.9% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 391,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 178,509 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 65,286 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

