Stifel Nicolaus Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $239.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.27.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $262.41. 1,071,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,780. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.