Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

SLNO opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $110,735.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $110,735.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,243 shares of company stock worth $7,017,328. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,056 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,471,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,338,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

