Stifel Nicolaus Trims Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.07.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.