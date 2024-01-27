Stifel Nicolaus Trims Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Target Price to $1,414.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,488.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,572.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,691.90. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,109.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

