Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January 26th (AOSL, ATRO, BBW, CIA, GDDY, GT, HTBK, HUM, LYTS, NXPI)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 26th:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

