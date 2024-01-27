Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January 26th (AOSL, ATRO, BBW, CIA, GDDY, GT, HTBK, HUM, LYTS, NXPI)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 26th:
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
