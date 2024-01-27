StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Equity Investment Life
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Energy
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.