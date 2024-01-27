StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.