StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

NASDAQ CIZN remained flat at $7.87 on Tuesday. 1,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,384. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

