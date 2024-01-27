StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.65. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

