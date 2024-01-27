StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.37%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,788 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at $115,673.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,840 shares of company stock worth $110,663. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

