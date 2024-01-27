StockNews.com Downgrades Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. 33,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,749. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
