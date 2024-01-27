StockNews.com Downgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

LMAT opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

