StockNews.com Lowers Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.06. The stock had a trading volume of 212,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,214. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $698,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

