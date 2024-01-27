STP Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $103.85 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017520 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00021105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,876.54 or 0.99890377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011159 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00209481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05351045 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $7,538,262.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.