Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Strix Group Stock Performance
LON KETL traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 72.10 ($0.92). 4,325,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,728. The firm has a market cap of £157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.18. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.70 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79.
About Strix Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strix Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.