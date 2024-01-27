Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,312. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.96 and a 1 year high of $317.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

