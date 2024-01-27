Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $311.16. The company had a trading volume of 907,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.60. Stryker has a 1 year low of $248.96 and a 1 year high of $317.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

