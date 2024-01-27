Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.45. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 195,430 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.