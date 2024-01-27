Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -96.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 443,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 761,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

