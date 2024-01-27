Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.66

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 998342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.