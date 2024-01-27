Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.56.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

