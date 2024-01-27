Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

SPB opened at C$9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.83. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.59.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.18). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of C$531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$701.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.6201893 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

