Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jan 27th, 2024

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swiss Re Price Performance

Shares of SSREY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.77. 10,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,698. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. Swiss Re has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $29.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

