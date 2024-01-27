Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.26. Approximately 215,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,099,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

Specifically, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $311,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $311,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,255 shares of company stock valued at $23,869,963. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Symbotic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

