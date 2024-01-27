Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. Citigroup cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.72.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,783. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.