Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $48.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 5,254,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $39.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $151,220,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,979 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

