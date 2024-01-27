Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43. 320,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,020,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

