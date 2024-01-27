Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.13. 1,012,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,660. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $347.97 and a 12-month high of $573.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

