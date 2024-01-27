Syon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,444 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 0.2 %

GRMN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.73. 488,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.22 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

