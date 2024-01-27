Syon Capital LLC Invests $251,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYG remained flat at $2.12 during trading hours on Friday. 5,100,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,185. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

