Syon Capital LLC Invests $92,000 in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,816,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,519,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Anywhere Real Estate

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, Director Enrique Silva bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,216 shares in the company, valued at $608,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE HOUS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.40. 729,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

