Syon Capital LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TTE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

