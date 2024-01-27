Syon Capital LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after buying an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after buying an additional 487,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $412,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,710,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,374. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.