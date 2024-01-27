Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

CRH Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $69.95. 3,976,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.