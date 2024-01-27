Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,535 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,091 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,647 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 6,694,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,075,018. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.