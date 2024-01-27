Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 156,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

SHW traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

