Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,928 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Allstate stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.37. 1,034,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average is $124.69. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

