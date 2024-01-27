Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,993 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in InterDigital by 2,168.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 346,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,423,000 after acquiring an additional 330,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $14,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,076,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $6,199,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in InterDigital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $227,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 190,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $111.79.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

