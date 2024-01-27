Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,032 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.65. 5,350,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,281. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $139.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

