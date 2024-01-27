Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 33,422 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.79. 19,494,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

