Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 738 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 738 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $5,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $20.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $630.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,735. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $658.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.56.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

