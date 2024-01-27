Syon Capital LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.21. 3,249,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

