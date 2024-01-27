Syon Capital LLC Takes $302,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $9,859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 533,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $157.12. 591,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $164.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.29. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,727. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

