Syon Capital LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rambus by 32.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 13.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 9.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. 1,704,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,956. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $519,288.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

