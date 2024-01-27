Syon Capital LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 827,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76,218 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 23.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 220,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 832,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 74,679 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,670. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

