Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 234.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
GMAB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 593,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,689. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.