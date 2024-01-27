Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,808 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. 6,836,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,921,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $83.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

