Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of SYRS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 128,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 904,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,786,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,007.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 531,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,581,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

