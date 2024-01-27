Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Up 5.5%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 97,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 778,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $62,983.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

